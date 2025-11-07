Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy shot after altercation in Kendall District, sheriff says

A Mami-Dade sheriff's deputy was shot during an altercation Friday afternoon near Kendall, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy is in critical condition, two sources close to the investigation told CBS News Miami, and the suspect is dead.

"We ask for your prayers," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said on social media. Cordero-Stutz said the deputy worked in the Kendall District.

SW 128th St. near 122nd Ave. in Southwest Miami-Dade is blocked off in both directions due to the investigation.

Chopper 4 was over the scene around 4:30 p.m., where dozens of police and sheriff's vehicles and officers were seen.

CBS News Miami crews at the hospital said a steady stream of officers has been arriving.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.