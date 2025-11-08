Man who shot and killed Miami-Dade deputy during crash investigation near Kendall identified, sheriff's office says

As the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is still mourning the loss of Deputy Devin Jaramillo, the agency has identified the man who shot and killed him on Friday.

Steven David Rustrian, a 21-year-old man from Miami, was identified by MDSO as the suspect with whom Jaramillo got into the deadly altercation as he was responding to a crash near Kendall on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, MDSO said that the second individual who was originally detained was released and no formal charges were filed at this time. The agency did not identify the detained individual.

A crash investigation turns into a deadly encounter

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of a deputy who had been shot near 12214 SW 128th St. near Kendall. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jaramillo was responding to a crash in the area, MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said while Jaramillo was responding to the incident, a verbal dispute began between him and Rustrian. Rustrian then started to physically attack Jaramillo, somehow got a hold of the deputy's gun and shot him several times before going inside his own vehicle and fatally shooting himself, Cordero-Stutz said.

Good Samaritans called 911, and deputies responded to provide first aid until Jamarillo was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he died, the sheriff said.

"What happened to our deputy was not OK," Cordero-Stutz said. She said she prays that they find a way for incidents like this one to never happen again.

"I want to tell you that behind this uniform, we are human beings," said Cordero-Stutz.

She described Jaramillo as not only a deputy, but a son, a friend and a homegrown hero. Cordero-Stutz said Jaramillo graduated from the academy in May 2024.

"He could've done anything, but he chose public service," she said.

She said he gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life.

"The next few days are going to be very difficult for us," Cordero-Stutz said. "We will still continue to make this county safe."

"I ask this community to continue to hold us in your prayers because we need them," she said Saturday.

A community in mourning

Hundreds of first responders from across South Florida waited outside HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in support on Friday, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifting up an American flag for the motorcade on Bird Road. Around 8 p.m. that night, a motorcade escorted Jaramillo to the medical examiner's office.

Hundreds of South Florida first responders lined Bird Road for the procession of fallen MDSO Deputy Devin Jaramillo.

On Saturday afternoon, Jaramillo was then escorted from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home. At this time, no service plans have been announced.