Surveillance video shows moments that led to fatal shooting of Miami-Dade deputy Devin Jaramillo

Video from two businesses shown to CBS News Miami revealed the moments leading up to the deadly Friday shooting of Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo and how a Good Samaritan tried to help.

Since the weekend, people have been paying their respects, leaving flowers and flags at a memorial to honor 27-year-old Jaramillo.

What happened?

Deputy Jaramillo was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 7. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Steven David Rustrian.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News Miami that it all started Friday afternoon with a minor crash close to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street, near Kendall.

Surveillance video shows timeline of events

CBS News Miami watched surveillance video of the incident. It showed the moment Jaramillo arrived to investigate following the minor traffic incident. Out of respect for the fallen deputy and his family, CBS News Miami has decided not to publish the video.

Jaramillo found out that Rustrian was driving a green car and switched seats with his partner. The video showed that within 10 seconds of Jaramillo questioning Rustrian, a fight broke out.

In the video, Jaramillo is shoving Rustrian onto the car and punching him twice before bringing him to the ground. A car blocked what happened next.

The CBS News Miami source said Rustrian managed to grab the deputy's gun and shot Jaramillo at least seven times while taunting him.

The surveillance video showed them struggling on the ground for about a minute before it shows the deputy retreating. And the suspect goes back into his car.

The source said Rustrian went back into his car and took his own life.

Jaramillo later died at the hospital.

Pastor rushes to scene

A pastor watched from a distance and then went to give CPR to Jaramillo, consoling him while waiting for paramedics.

"He wasn't able to talk. He was just lifting his hand in the air. Grasping for air. I told him, 'Stay with us, stay with us.' I told the paramedics, hurry up," said Pastor Damon Phillips, who helped the deputy.

"I was just praying to the lord, please save him. Officer stay with us. Stay with us. During that time. Last moments of his life, I spent some time praying for him; that is what happened," Phillips continued.

Funeral arrangements for Jaramillo have not been announced.

The father of the suspect told CBS News Miami's media partner, The Miami Herald, that he is heartbroken and so sorry for the deputy's family.

CBS News Miami spoke to a family member of Jaramillo over the phone on Sunday, Nov. 9, and she said they are not speaking at this time.