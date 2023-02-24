Miami-Dade police monitoring reports, possible threats from 'Day of Hate'

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade Police Department said Friday that it is "monitoring reports" of a planned "Day of Hate," suggesting that they have received information that some religious groups could be targeted.

In a written statement, police said they are on alert.

"Although we have not received any credible threats to South Florida, public safety remains our top priority," the statement said. "MDPD alongside other municipalities have augmented patrol around Jewish institutions, and any other potentially vulnerable locations."

Police did not immediately say how they first learned of the day or what resources they planned to deploy.

"Any indirect or specific threat of violence will not be tolerated and will be addressed immediately," Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, director of Miami-Dade's police department said in the statement. "Miami-Dade County will continue to be an inclusive community for our residents and visitors. There is zero tolerance for hate crimes."