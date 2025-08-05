Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pushes back on Florida DOGE review, calls it "staged political theater"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava responded to the Florida Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) plan to scrutinize the county's finances, framing the review as politically motivated and unnecessary.

"We are aware that Governor DeSantis's Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has initiated a review of Miami-Dade County's finances," Levine Cava said in a statement.

"Since I took office as mayor, I've governed with strong fiscal accountability and ensured Miami-Dade operates under one of the most transparent and well-governed local systems in the nation."

DOGE's review is part of a broader initiative examining financial operations in counties across the state, including Broward.

In Miami-Dade, the agency has requested documents related to spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and environmental programs targeting greenhouse gas reduction.

Mayor defends record, commissioner alleges mismanagement

Levine Cava defended her administration's record, citing years of clean external audits, open budgeting processes and real-time public access to financial data.

"Our county has undergone regular external audits, with findings made public and easily accessible to residents," she said. "We offer the public real-time financial information through the online checkbook portal."

The mayor also pointed to cost-saving measures already enacted and a reduction in the county tax rate to the lowest combined level since 1982.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of transparency and accountability," Levine Cava stated.

"Miami-Dade stands ready to cooperate—but to the extent that the review adds value without disrupting local governance. If DOGE requires clarification on budget line items we have already clearly documented, we will help. But there is no need for duplication, nor for politically driven investigations that could divert staff time away from critical services."

She concluded: "Our priorities remain focused on delivering for residents: investing in infrastructure, public safety, affordable housing, and economic opportunity—not playing into staged political theater."

Not all county officials share the mayor's stance

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who recently traveled to Tallahassee to meet with DOGE officials, said his concerns are not political and accused the administration of budgetary shortcomings.

"I think that when you have a $400 million deficit in a county that the budget is $12.7 billion, there is clearly some sort of mismanagement," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has pointed to missing line-item expenses and raised concerns about potential misuse of funds within departments.

The mayor's proposed budget includes cuts to charitable grants, senior services and food pantry funding, along with a proposed increase in transit fares—all of which were expected to be discussed at a public hearing Monday night.

As the county faces a projected $400 million deficit, the DOGE review has become a flashpoint between state oversight and local control—with transparency, accountability, and political intent at the heart of the debate.