Lauren sits with Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz Lauren Pastrana devotes the entire half-hour of Facing to her extensive one-on-one interview with Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz who just marked 5 months in office as the county's first sheriff in roughly 60 years. The two discuss a variety of topics including immigration, politics and where she sees the agency going forward.