Miami-Dade Fire Rescue save man who suffered deep fall at construction site

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man pulled, rescued from deep trench by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
Man pulled, rescued from deep trench by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue 00:24

MIAMI -- A man was hospitalized after he fell into a deep trench at a construction site, according to Miami-Dade fire. 

The incident happened on early Sunday morning at 21630 SW 119 Avenue. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire, five crew members arrived to find a person had fallen into a 10 to 12-foot-deep trench.

Firefighters immediately used a ladder to gain access into the trench to locate and stabilize the man, safely removing him. 

trench-rescue-21630-sw-119-avenue-3.jpg
MIAMI-DADE FIRE
trench-rescue-21630-sw-119-avenue-4.jpg
MIAMI-DADE FIRE

The man was transported by ground to a local area hospital. 

First published on August 20, 2023 / 1:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

