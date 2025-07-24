Illicit videos, murder threats revealed in federal indictment of Miami-Dade deputy accused of child sex abuse

After a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy was accused of receiving and producing child sex abuse material, a federal indictment unsealed Thursday has revealed new disturbing details surrounding the case.

Carle Miranda Blue was arrested Wednesday on federal charges after a complaint alleged that she received multiple videos and images of a 17-year-old victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to federal officials, Blum allegedly traveled to Atlanta, where she recorded videos of herself engaging in sex acts with the victim.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said that she was "very disturbed" by the arrest.

"These allegations are not only criminal, they are a betrayal of the badge, the public trust, and the oath we swear to uphold," she said in part. "The actions alleged stand in direct opposition to everything we represent as law enforcement officers and as human beings."

In the unsealed indictment, the probable cause for Blum's arrest was revealed and shared the disturbing details surrounding her relationship and how she violently choked the victim when they were together, and at one point, allegedly threatened to kill the victim during a break-up.

A witness told authorities about the victim's relationship with Blum

Around July 14, MDSO received a tip from an adult witness that Blum was allegedly engaged in a "sexual relationship with a then minor female," the indictment said.

About three days later, the victim was involuntarily hospitalized under the Coleman-Baker Act in Atlanta. According to the indictment, when law enforcement met with the witness, she told them that the victim's mental health had "significantly deteriorated" over the past year, and during that time, she was allegedly involved in a relationship with Blum.

The witness continued, saying that the day after she turned 18, the victim allegedly attempted to board a flight to Miami to meet Blum when she was hospitalized. Before the flight, the victim had checked one bag, which was loaded onto the flight and arrived at Miami International Airport, where surveillance video allegedly showed Blum picking up the bag at the airport, the indictment said.

The indictment continued, saying that the witness then provided consent to law enforcement to search an electronic device that belonged to the victim while she was still a minor, which was also occasionally used by the witness, and the victim and witness shared the device's passcode.

It was on this device that law enforcement found "several videos" depicting Blum allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the victim while she was still under 18. According to the indictment, Blum had traveled from Miami-Dade County to Atlanta when the alleged sex acts took place.

Social media messages shared sexually explicit texts, photos and videos

As the investigation continued, law enforcement discovered Instagram messages on the victim's device between her and an account named "@kibblz_n_bitz," which was later determined to have belonged to Blum after the user operating the account had allegedly shared photos "almost exclusively featuring Blum," the indictment said.

Throughout the messages, Blum had allegedly referred to buying a car for the victim, where registration records confirmed that she had purchased the car at a time consistent with the messages. According to the indictment, MDSO's Professional Compliance Bureau became aware of several TikTok videos involving Blum around Dec. 13, 2021, where she allegedly uploaded videos of herself while in uniform on an account also named "@kibblz_n_bitz."

As law enforcement conducted more open-source searches, they found a Cash App account also named "$kibblznbitz" that was allegedly linked to a phone number that Blum had allegedly provided to MDSO as her telephone number.

According to the indictment, most of the messages between Blum and the victim were "sexual or romantic in nature," with many including times when Blum continuously provided a "countdown" until the victim had turned 18 and promising her intentions to marry the victim.

"Despite [the] victim being 17 years old at the time of the Instagram messages between [the] victim and Blum, Blum constantly referred to [the] victim as her 'wife,'" the indictment said.

Between June 27 and July 6, Blum and the victim had messaged each other, sharing explicit content, including several sexually suggestive photos, texts and videos, the indictment said.

In two videos found by law enforcement, Blum is allegedly seen "violently choking" the victim during sex acts.

According to the indictment, the victim's device also contained several screenshots of other messages between the then-17-year-old victim and Blum, including one conversation around Feb. 28 where Blum had allegedly told the victim that she wanted to "rape" her.

The indictment continued, saying that employment records confirmed that Blum was on duty and actively working in Miami-Dade County while these messages were being sent.

The deputy allegedly threatened to kill the victim during a break-up

According to the indictment, the Instagram messages between Blum and the victim had referred to a period when the victim had allegedly tried to end her relationship with Blum, while Blum allegedly referred to this time as a "betrayal."

As the device search continued, law enforcement found a shared album labeled "c," the first letter of Blum's first name, which contained a Google Doc that evidenced "numerous threatening communications" that appeared to have been allegedly sent by Blum to the victim during this time.

"I will f---ing drive my favorite knife [through] your throat and twist it and watch you slowly. I swear on my [grandparents]," one message from Blum allegedly said. "Slowly die."

Around July 20, law enforcement then received information that Blum had allegedly left Florida and was traveling to Atlanta to be with the victim after she was released from the hospital.