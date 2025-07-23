Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy charged with receipt and production of child sexual abuse material, DOJ says

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of receiving and producing visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alleged crimes detailed

The complaint alleges Carle Miranda Blum, 51, received multiple videos and images of a 17-year-old victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the DOJ stated.

In spring 2025, Blum traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, where she recorded videos of herself engaging in sex acts with the minor, according to the complaint.

Deputy faces up to 30 years in prison

The production charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, while the receipt charge carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years, the DOJ noted.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for comment and is waiting to hear back.