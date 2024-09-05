Miami-Dade County to prioritize transit funding to expand Metrorail/Tri-Rail services

MIAMI - Anyone fed up with traffic congestion around Miami-Dade County should feel relief from future construction plans if leaders protect millions of dollars earmarked for a reserve fund.

During the county's first public budget meeting Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she is recommending the commission fully fund transportation improvement district (TID) funding.

The money will help expand Metrorail/Tri-Rail service into new corridors in the future, which will potentially pull cars off the road and ease congestion.

"We're going to make sure that's restored," Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III said.

The budget for 2024-2025 involves spending $30 million to transition five offices away from the county government. Commissioners face "budget constraints" with "hard choices," Mayor Levine Cava said.

People begged commissioners to protect arts funding and beef up protections for people facing evictions.

Along with those concerns, Mayor Levine Cava said transportation remains a priority too.

Still, her first proposal delayed putting money into the TID reserves for future transit projects. It was a move that the commissioner's transportation chair, Eileen Higgins, said could risk matching federal dollars needed to build future transit corridors.

"The mayor and I have talked about it," Higgins said. "She understands the importance of transit. She's always been committed to transit. She's struggling with a tough budget year as we all are."

Commissioner Gilbert pushed forward a ballot measure that asked primary election voters what they needed from Miami-Dade County transit. 80% want more options.

That feeling moved Mayor Levine Cava too. She announced her proposal will fully fund transit reserves.

"The fact that the public has just given a clear message, we're going to find a way to move forward with those full reserves," she said. "That's the plan."