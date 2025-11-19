Miami-Dade residents urge commissioners to block Coral Way rezoning, fearing neighborhood disruption

WESTCHESTER — Residents living off Coral Way are asking Miami-Dade County commissioners to block an appeal that would rezone a home on Southwest 24th Street, a move they believe could open the door for larger development and disrupt the character of their longtime neighborhood.

Home at center of dispute

The property at 7945 Southwest 24th Street is at the center of the debate. The owner wants to change the zoning from RU-1, a single-family designation, to RU-5A, a semi-professional office zone. The owner's zoning consultant says the plan is only to enclose the carport and create a small office space, but neighbors say they are not convinced.

Residents cite past resolution

Several residents argue that the rezoning is unnecessary. They point to a 1991 resolution that allows businesses along Southwest 24th Street to operate while still remaining under the single-family designation. They worry a zoning change would become the first step toward larger development.

Neighbors voice strong opposition

Anthony Scremin, who owns a business next door, believes the owner isn't considering the impact on the community. "He doesn't give a damn about the people here," he said.

Neighbors like Nelson Melendres, who has lived directly behind the home for more than 40 years, say the issue is not the current use but what could come next.

"I know what the traffic is. I don't mind this at all, but you guys changing it to a different zoning, I have a problem with it," he said. "I guarantee you that the moment this is changed, something else is going to happen."

Concerns about traffic and developers

Others voiced concerns about traffic and the risk that developers might try to assemble lots if the zoning changes. Resident Danny Diaz said once zoning changes begin, it becomes easier for developers to approach other property owners. Rick Sanchez echoed that, saying such changes could make homes more valuable to developers and potentially lead to a project that "would totally change the way this neighborhood feels."

Previous attempt already failed

The rezoning attempt already failed once, back in July. One woman walking her dog summed up the concern simply: "I like our neighborhood the way it is."

Commission to hear appeal Thursday

The appeal goes before the Miami-Dade County Commission on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Residents say they plan to show up and fight to keep the zoning unchanged.