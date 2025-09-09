Miami-Dade riders could see fare hikes, program cuts under proposed budget

Miami-Dade transit riders may soon be paying more to ride the Metrobus and Metrorail.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the fare increase is part of a proposed solution to help close a $400 million budget gap.

The price to ride hasn't changed in more than a decade, but if the budget passes next Thursday, fares will rise from $2.25 to $2.75 per trip.

Disabled passengers would also face an increase of 25 cents, bringing the cost to $3.75 per ride.

The plan also eliminates Metro Connect, the county's free program that provides rides between stations.

Riders push back on changes

Some riders say the changes are not welcome.

"Public transit is part of our taxes to begin with and so we should already be paying for it," said Julian Thompson, who relies on the Metromover.

However, Thompson says higher fares don't add up, especially with the system's ongoing reliability issues.

"The other day, I got stuck on a Metromover for half an hour that just stopped moving in between stations," he said.

For Metrobus rider Betsy Poole, even a 50-cent increase is too much.

"Hold my money, pay my rent. Hold my money, pay my light bill. I don't have no money in between," she said.

County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget next Thursday.

Transit officials defend proposal

The Department of Transportation and Public Works sent CBS News Miami a statement saying operating costs have risen dramatically. DTPW vows the proposed dollars will be reinvested to protect and improve the system's maintenance and reliability.

Full statement on behalf of Stacy L. Miller, DTPW Director and CEO:

"Miami-Dade County is facing one of the most challenging budget years in recent memory, and we have had to make difficult choices to protect the essential transit services that tens of thousands of residents rely on every day. Metrorail, Metrobus, and Metromover are the backbone of our system, and we are working to ensure there are no cuts to routes and to keep key programs like Metromover, Golden Passport, and Patriot Pass free.

Miami-Dade has not adjusted transit fares since 2013, and in that time, operating costs have risen dramatically while service demands have grown. The proposed adjustment is about protecting and improving the system — reinvesting every dollar into maintenance, reliability, and expanding options for riders. The Mayor has prioritized major investments in transit, including new Metrorail cars, electric buses, and technology upgrades, while also pursuing federal and state funding to modernize the system. The goal is to make sure that riders see improvements in service and dependability alongside any proposed changes in fare. Without this adjustment, we would face cuts to routes and service that could significantly disrupt the daily lives of riders. This change brings Miami-Dade more in line with other large transit systems, while ensuring we continue to maintain and improve essential services.

We understand the concerns riders have raised and are committed to ensuring that our transit system is both reliable and affordable. Protecting our most vulnerable riders has been a top priority. That's why the proposed budget keeps in place the free Golden Passport for seniors, the free Patriot Pass for veterans, discounted fares for low-income riders and students, and free Metromover. Currently, about 40% of our riders benefit from free or discounted fares — a level of support that exceeds most other major transit systems. For riders with disabilities, we have limited the STS fare adjustment as much as possible.

Our priority is to protect the services people depend on today while building a stronger, more sustainable system for the future."