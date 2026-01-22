Woman charged with murder in fatal Miami-Dade shooting, sheriff's office says

A woman who was detained after a man was shot and killed in Miami-Dade on Wednesday was arrested and charged with murder after the sheriff's office said she admitted to the crime.

The deadly incident began to unfold just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was pronounced dead a short time later.

At the time, a woman was detained in connection to the deadly shooting. The sheriff's office said she has since been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Janiece Michelle Santamaria Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Janiece Michelle Santamaria admitting to shooting the victim in the parking lot after they had been arguing throughout the evening.

After the shooting, Santamaria went back to her apartment and returned to the parking lot when first responders arrived, the arrest report says.

According to deputies, Santamaria was in possession of a gun in her purse, and she allegedly told investigators it was the one she used to shoot the unidentified victim.

Santamaria was taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau for questioning, and that's when she allegedly admitted to the crime after she was provided her Miranda rights.

She was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree with a weapon.