Woman detained after fatal Miami-Dade shooting, sheriff's office says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Brownsville early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff's office said they responded a ShotSpotter alert in the 5100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office said a woman was detained in connection with the shooting, and investigators will work to determine her involvement.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has since assumed the investigation.

No other information was released.