Miami-Dade, Broward under heat advisory, "feels-like" temps threaten to soar to 110 degrees

With feels-like temperatures threatening to soar to 105 - 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

In the afternoon, Coral Springs could see feels-like temperatures up to 106 degrees. Weston, Davie, Plantation, Oakland Park and Southwest Ranches could see up to 105 degrees feels-like temperatures. Miami Lakes could see feels-like temperatures up to 104 degrees while Aventura, Hialeah and Miami could see up to 101 degrees.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or AC during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

High pressure continues to act like a heat dome as we kick off the month of August. It will keep the chance of rain low through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits.

The chance of rain will increase in the early to middle part of next week.