Miami Beach police officer David Cajuso honored after fatal motorcycle crash on I-75

There were emotional and unforgettable scenes on Wednesday afternoon as the body of a fallen Miami Beach police officer was taken to a funeral home in Miami Lakes.

The body of 33-year-old David Cajuso was transported from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office in Miami along city streets and north on Interstate 95 to the Vista Funeral Home at 5755 N.W. 142nd St.

Outside the Medical Examiner's Office, Cajuso's widow wept and prayed over his body before it was placed into an ambulance.

Officers salute as body departs

Dozens of officers gathered for a solemn salute before Cajuso's body was taken north in the procession. From Chopper 4, his body was seen being taken inside the funeral home.

On Tuesday, the Miami Beach police chief described Cajuso as a decorated hero who had served for 10 years on the force. Cajuso was 33 years old and had three children, ages 2, 3, and 5.

Crash details remain unclear

Cajuso's motorcycle crashed near Interstate 75 and the Gratigny Parkway in Hialeah Gardens just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Authorities said no other vehicle was involved, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol, the lead agency on the case, reported no new developments.

Family requests privacy, no arrangements yet

Funeral arrangements have not been made. The officer's family has asked for privacy during this time.

Cajuso had served as a school resource officer at Mater Beach Academy Charter School. In a social media post, the school described him as a "beloved school resource officer who faithfully served the school community for many years, ensuring the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and family. He will always be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and positive impact made on so many."

Community mourns local hero

Cajuso graduated from Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches. The school posted on social media, "The McCarthy community is very saddened to hear about the passing of David Cajuso from the class of 2010. David faithfully served the Miami Beach community for 10 years as a Miami Beach police motorman. We are asking God to give this family strength through this difficult time."

The Miami Beach City Commission canceled its Wednesday meeting. A spokesperson said the city extended "its deepest condolences to Officer Cajuso's family, loved one,s and colleagues during this difficult time."