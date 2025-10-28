Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash involving police officer near Hialeah, authorities say

A Miami Beach police officer was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 75 in Hialeah Gardens, officials confirmed to CBS Miami Tuesday morning.

According to MDFR, the crash happened at about 11:25 a.m. at I-75 and Gratigny Parkway, prompting crews to close all northbound lanes.

CBS Miami Chopper 4 was above the scene as emergency responders lifted the victim on a stretcher and loaded him into the air rescue helicopter to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

At this time, no other details have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.