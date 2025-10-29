Watch CBS News

South Florida honors fallen officer David Cajuso with emotional procession

Hundreds of police officers gathered in a solemn tribute to Miami Beach motorcycle officer David Cajuso, who was killed in a crash. On Wednesday afternoon, his body was escorted from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office to Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes. The emotional procession included a salute from fellow officers and heartfelt moments as Cajuso’s widow wept and prayed over his body before accompanying him in the ambulance.
