Memorial held for Cutler Bay man killed in boating accident near PortMiami

KENDALL - It was the funeral procession Cristian Fernandez would've absolutely loved.

One after another, tow trucks circled into the parking lot of Cabellero Rivero funeral home in honor of a man who found his passion and his pride in the tow-trucking business.

"This is just his life. It's what he would've wanted," said Richard Rodriguez.

Rodriquez was a friend, a former roommate, and a colleague of 27-year-old Fernandez.

"It's been pretty hard. It's hard to accept, especially somebody like him that you know, he always helped everybody, he had a big heart," said Rodriguez.

Last Sunday, Fernandez and his longtime friend 29-year-old Angel Dominguez were out on a boat around 3:30 a.m. when the vessel crashed into the Fisher Island Ferry.

Dominguez was rescued by witnesses but tragically, Fernandez was killed.

"It's somebody that I talked to on a regular basis, you know, send each other messages on Instagram, and you know him not being around it's like I don't get those messages anymore, I don't get those morning talks anymore," said Rodriquez.

Fernandez's loved ones said he was a free-spirited, fun-loving man who adored his family and his career in the trucking business always brought him joy.

The truck Fernandez once operated, sat outside the memorial service, taking one last ride for the man who devoted his life to what he loved to do.

Dominguez is still recovering from his injuries and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.