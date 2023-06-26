PortMiami fully reopened after deadly ferry crash shut it down for hours

MIAMI - Several thousand cruise passengers were left idling in the ocean on Sunday after a deadly boat crash near Dodge Island.

For 11 hours, access to PortMiami was limited after a 32-foot yacht struck a Fisher Island Ferry in the channel around 3 a.m.

The ferry crew rescued one of the men on the yacht, 29-year-old Angel Dominguez of Hialeah. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which is investigating the crash.

While being taken to the hospital, he told paramedics that his friend, Cristian Gaston Fernandez, 27, of Cutler Bay was still missing.

A Miami police dive team was called in and they recovered Farnandez's body.

The US Coast Guard closed the port while the investigation took place and crews worked to remove the sunken yacht from the waterway. More than 16,000 passengers that were returning to the port on three cruise lines were forced to wait at sea and more than 16,000 people who were waiting to board those ships were stuck in the terminal.

Nick Pirozzi said he and thousands of other cruise ship passengers were stranded for hours without communication from the cruise line.

"We were supposed to be going to the Dominican Republic. Supposed to be at sea leaving at seven o'clock. However, we're still here in the cruise terminal. There's little food, little water on board the ship, it was a madhouse. There were actually a couple of fistfights that broke out," he said.

Just after 2:30 pm., the Coast Guard said PortMiami had reopened. PortMiami said in a statement the three delayed cruises were expected to be on their way by midnight Sunday.