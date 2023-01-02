Mega Millions starts new year with a bang, a $785 million jackpot

TALLAHASSEE - Wouldn't it be nice to start the new year with a huge Mega Millions jackpot?

No one matched all of the winning numbers in last Friday's drawing so the jackpot increased to $785 million. The one-time cash option is $395 million.

It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. A Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14.

On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion. One was in January just two years ago, when the jackpot was eventually won in Michigan at $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021.

Mega Millions largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

While dreaming about what you would do if you won the big bucks, know that the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Tuesday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station, or by clicking here.