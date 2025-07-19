Couple killed in apparent Miami-Dade murder-suicide and crash identified, sheriff's office says

The man and woman killed in an apparent Miami-Dade murder-suicide earlier this week were identified as boyfriend and girlfriend, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Ana Beatriz Santo Rodriguez and 48-year-old Liev Canals were the two people killed in a shooting near Sweetwater and a subsequent crash that happened near Tamiami on Friday.

Two separate investigations become interconnected

MDSO said around 10:30 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a shooting in front of a home at 1075 NW 127 Path, where they had found a woman – later identified as Rodriguez – dead in her driveway.

Shortly after, Sweetwater Police were dispatched to the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 3rd Street regarding a crash. Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a black SUV with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man – later identified as Canals – was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, MDSO said.

As MDSO's Homicide Bureau detectives began their investigation, they were able to determine that Rodriguez and Canals were girlfriend and boyfriend.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami a man with a gun walked up to the home and shot the woman, killing her. They said they heard two gunshots.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami captured the moment the woman was killed in the home's driveway. In the video, she had just pulled up in a car and was sitting in the driver's seat. The passengers then exit and walk to the side of the house. Two minutes later, he returns.

From another angle, the man shoots the woman and drags her out of the car. Seconds later, he takes off in the car, and that's when someone inside the home discovers her body.

However, MDSO has not confirmed further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.