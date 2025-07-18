Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade sheriff's investigators swarm home near Sweetwater after deadly shooting

By
John MacLauchlan
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the western part of the county near Sweetwater.

Investigators are focusing on a home at 1075 NW 127 Path, this is just south of the Dolphin Expressway and west of the Florida Turnpike. Chopper4 over the scene spotted what appeared to a body covered by a yellow tarp on the ground.

The sheriff's office said Sweetwater police are assisting with an accident investigation on SW 107 Avenue, between 3 Street and 4 Street, because one of the occupants had a gunshot wound. They said it's too early to say if the two scenes are connected.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information. 

