Video shows dramatic moments of crash connected to man, woman killed in West Miami-Dade murder-suicide

CBS News Miami has obtained some dramatic new surveillance video that shows the impact of the crash after the deadly shooting outside a home in West Miami-Dade that claimed a woman's life.

Angelo Romo shared the video with CBS News Miami that showed the crash in front of his business, Angelo's Suits and Tuxedos on S.W. 107th Ave. at 3rd St. just after 1030 a.m.

"One car went down the street and took out a Palm tree and crossed the Avenue and hit other cars," Romo said.

He said he shut down his business for several hours after the accident as police sealed off the scene and first responders rushed to the area.

"Well, it is terrible," he said. "You know a guy died. I have not seen this before. I was surprised and nervous. I closed the store. This was a terrible situation."

On the second floor of the strip mall and above Romo's store, Sheyla Suarez, who operates WKF Fitness, also heard the crash.

"I heard like this loud crash and I rushed to the window to see all the commotion," she said.

Suarez was riveted to the scene.

"I think it was pretty scary. I do not know what happened," she said.

Sheriff's office says no one else was injured during the incident

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Peguero said that while the driver of the black SUV died after shooting himself, no one else was seriously injured.

"We had several vehicles involved, and fortunately, the other drivers involved were okay," he said. "One of them was in stable condition."

Peguero said it was not known where the driver of the SUV was going, but he appealed for the public's help.

"We are asking anyone in the community who knows anything, or heard anything, or who has video from cameras to call us," he said. "If you know anything, call us."

Peguero said that anyone who can help should call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).