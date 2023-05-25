Man critically injured after jumping into Biscayne Bay in Miami's Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt after jumping into a canal in Miami's Brickell area early Thursday, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was said to be listed in extremely critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

A second man who jumped into the water to help was evaluated at the scene as a precaution.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Brickell Bay Drive shortly before 5 a.m. when someone called for help.

Investigators have not said what prompted the man to jump into the water.