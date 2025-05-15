Man caught on video faces charges in South Florida dine-and-dash scheme, police say

Police have arrested a man who was caught on video racking up hundreds of dollars in unpaid tabs by ordering food at multiple Sports Grill restaurants in South Florida and leaving without paying, according to police.

Suspect identified through photo lineup

Juan Carlos Rivera, 40, was identified as the suspect after a waiter at the Doral location of Sports Grill recognized him in a photo lineup, police said.

Surveillance video and social media posts also helped authorities confirm Rivera as the man who repeatedly ordered food, including to-go items, and left without paying at locations from Doral to Kendall, according to police.

Consistent orders and deceptive tactics

Rivera's tabs, ranging from $300 to $500, often included a Philly cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, and special grilled wings, said Ellen Fitzgerald, Sports Grill's general manager.

At the South Miami location, Rivera requested to take a to-go order outside, claiming his wife was waiting, but never returned, said Christene Marquez, the chain's COO.

Similar incidents occurred at the Bird Road location, where surveillance captured Rivera walking in, sitting down, and leaving with his order, police said.

Impact on family-owned business

The repeated incidents have prompted the family-owned restaurant chain to change its operations, Fitzgerald said. Sports Grill will now require guests to leave a credit card before taking orders outside and increase vigilance to protect the business, she added.

Marquez emphasized the restaurant's role in the community, noting they aim to avoid making customers feel targeted or distrusted.

Rivera faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and defrauding an innkeeper, according to police.