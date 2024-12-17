Man charged in Alexander brothers sex crimes case returning to South Florida

MIAMI - A friend of the three Alexander brothers, who have been charged in a federal sex crimes investigation and are facing separate charges in the state, is expected to return to South Florida to face charges of his own.

Ohad Fisherman, who was on a planned honeymoon outside of the country during the brothers' arrest, is expected to be arraigned in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Wednesday.

Fisherman was named in state charges and is accused of taking part in a gang rape.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the luxury real estate firm Official, which has offices in Manhattan and Miami Beach. Alon, Oren's twin, worked at the family's private security firm, authorities said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the three separate incidents in Florida occurred with three different victims in December 2016, October 2017 and October 2021.

In the first incident, a victim said Alon Alexander invited her to attend a barbecue at his Miami Beach apartment along with Oren Alexander and Fisherman. The victim said she was raped by the twin brothers, who were "arguing about who was going to rape her first," Rundle said.

In the second incident, Oren Alexander invited another victim to his apartment, gave her a glass of wine and directed her toward the bedroom. At this moment, the victim said that she began to feel like "she was no longer in control of her own body" and that Oren Alexander raped her while she felt she couldn't move or speak, Rundle said.

Rundle said in the third incident, Oren Alexander raped another victim after inviting her and several friends to his house.

Tal Alexander was not granted bond during his hearing in Miami federal court last week. The brothers' attorney Joel Denaro said he's filed a motion to reconsider that decision.

The twin brothers, Alon and Oren, are awaiting a decision on their state bond status.

Last Friday, prosecutors proposed a $2 million bond for Alon Alexander along with house arrest with a GPS monitoring device. He also has to stay away from the alleged victims. The personal surety bond would secured against his father's home.

Oren's proposed bond amount would be $3 million with the same conditions as his twin.

11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean said that bond amounts and proposed conditions for their release were reasonable. She said she could sign off on them as early as the following Monday if Denaro provides a guarantee that the funds for surety are there.

It's important to note that the conditional release only applies to the Florida charges, there is still a federal hold in place.

On Monday, Denaro informed the judge that the proper paperwork finalizing the bond agreement somehow didn't make it to the right people in the county jail.

The judge said the details of the house arrest may be more of a hurdle than anything else. She said she doesn't know what is going to happen in federal court where the brothers also face charges and will also be seeking bond.

The judge said that even if a bond is granted, the house arrest GPS monitor will not be fitted unless the defendant is fully bonded out from all jurisdictions holding them, whether it's a state charge or a federal charge. So she wants to see what happens in federal court before they put any funds in state court charges.

That matter was reset until Thursday.

Who are the Alexander brothers?

Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced the charges during a news conference. Authorities have accused the brothers of running a sex trafficking scheme and allegedly assaulting dozens of women between 2010 and 2021, dating back to when the men were in high school in some of those cases.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the brothers arranged domestic and international trips where they carried out the alleged crimes and recruited women by providing things like travel, luxury accommodations and access to exclusive events. He said they met their alleged victims in person, over social media and on dating apps.

The brothers and other men would then give the women drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, which allegedly "caused some of the women to be physically unable to fight back or to escape," Williams said. He added the brothers also carried out other alleged attacks "by chance," at bars, clubs and social events.

Williams said the brothers are expected to be taken to New York to face the sex trafficking.