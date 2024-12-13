Alexander twins granted bond related to sex trafficking charges

MIAMI - Two of the three Alexander brothers who, along with their older brother, were named in a federal indictment that charged the siblings in a longtime sex trafficking scheme, were granted bond during a pre-trial release hearing in a Miami courtroom on Friday.

Oren and Tal Alexander are prominent luxury real estate brokers in Miami and New York. Their older brother Alon Alexander runs the family's private security company.

On Thursday, twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, both 37, were ordered held without bond by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer. On Friday their attorney went before Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean.

State prosecutors have argued that both brothers are flight risks and should stay in jail until trial.

"We're making a bail proposal to the state," said Joel Denaro, who represents the twins, after the first hearing. "Hopefully, the state is amenable to that."

Denaro said that he doesn't believe his clients are a flight risk.

During Friday's hearing, the prosecutor first outlined the conditions of release for Alon Alexander. They included a $2 million personal surety secured against his father's home, a $25,000 corporate surety bond, he will be confined to house arrest with a GPS monitor and he has to stay away from his alleged victims. As for being a flight risk, the prosecutor pointed out that his passport had been seized by federal authorities.

"The court has to ratify it, I will ratify it, I am satisfied that these are reasonable conditions that you all have fashioned," said the judge.

As for Oren, he will provide a personal surety of $3 million secured by his father's home, a corporate surety $25,000 bond, he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring and must stay away from his alleged victims.

The judge said she could sign off on the terms for both on Monday.

The conditional release only applies to the state charges, there is still a federal hold in place.

Tal Alexander will also have a bail hearing Friday in Miami federal court. Denaro will be seeking bail in that venue as well.

Who are the Alexander brothers?

Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

Officials from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced the charges during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Authorities have accused the brothers of running a sex trafficking scheme and allegedly assaulting dozens of women between 2010 and 2021, dating back to when the men were in high school in some of those cases.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the luxury real estate firm Official, which has offices in Manhattan and Miami Beach. Alon, Oren's twin, worked at the family's private security firm, authorities said.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the brothers arranged domestic and international trips where they carried out the alleged crimes and recruited women by providing things like travel, luxury accommodations and access to exclusive events. He said they met their alleged victims in person, over social media and on dating apps.

The brothers and other men would then give the women drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, which allegedly "caused some of the women to be physically unable to fight back or to escape," Williams said. He added the brothers also carried out other alleged attacks "by chance," at bars, clubs and social events.

The brothers were arrested in Miami Beach and face separate state felony charges along with their cousin, Ohad Fisherman, who has not yet been arrested. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and Miami Beach Police held a joint conference on Wednesday on the multistate investigation.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle discussed three separate incidents with three different victims that occurred in December 2016, October 2017 and October 2021.

In the first incident, a victim said Alon Alexander invited her to attend a barbecue at his Miami Beach apartment along with Oren Alexander and Fisherman. The victim said she was raped by the twin brothers, who were "arguing about who was going to rape her first," Rundle said.

In the second incident, Oren Alexander invited another victim to his apartment, gave her a glass of wine and directed her toward the bedroom. At this moment, the victim said that she began to feel like "she was no longer in control of her own body" and that Oren Alexander raped her while she felt she couldn't move or speak, Rundle said.

Rundle said in the third incident, Oren Alexander raped another victim after inviting her and several friends to his house.

Williams said the brothers are expected to be taken to New York to face the sex trafficking charges.