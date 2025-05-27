San Diego Padres rally past Miami Marlins in 11 innings after Machado homer, wild pitch walk-off

Manny Machado hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, and Tyler Wade scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 11th as the San Diego Padres rallied past the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Monday night.

José Iglesias jumpstarted San Diego's comeback from a 3-0 deficit with a two-run double in the fourth. Machado evened the score with his sixth home run of the season, a leadoff shot to left-center off reliever Calvin Faucher.

Adrián Morejón (2-2) earned the win after stranding a Marlins runner at third base in the top of the 11th.

Wade, who replaced Machado as the automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on a groundout. Cade Gibson (0-2) then intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts. With Miami bringing in an extra outfielder to form a five-man infield, Gibson bounced a 1-2 curveball in the dirt to Jake Cronenworth, allowing Wade to score the walk-off run.

Miami took an early lead just two batters into the game. Jesús Sánchez singled and scored on Agustín Ramírez's double. Otto López added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 2-0.

Sánchez extended the lead in the second with a 417-foot solo homer to center, his third of the season. The ball left his bat at 111 mph. Padres starter Randy Vásquez settled in after that, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings.

San Diego began its rally in the fourth. Bogaerts singled with two outs and stole his 10th base before Cronenworth reached on a throwing error by third baseman Connor Norby. Luis Campusano walked to load the bases, and Iglesias followed with a double to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Miami starter Ryan Weathers allowed two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Padres reliever David Morgan retired both batters he faced in his major league debut.

Marlins prospect Víctor Mesa Jr. struck out in his first career at-bat after entering in center field in the seventh.

The Padres (30-22) returned home after a rough 2-7 road trip.

Machado has now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four.

Marlins pitchers have a 5.31 ERA—second-worst in the National League behind only Colorado (5.67). San Diego's 3.52 ERA ranks third-best in the league.

Up next:

RHP Max Meyer (3-4, 4.15 ERA) starts Tuesday for Miami against Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.84 ERA).