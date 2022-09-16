Not happy with your property tax assessment? You could always fight it

Local business and homeowners feeling the squeeze of property assessments

MIAMI – Dr. Linda Kaplan treats eye conditions but what has her seeing red lately, is her ever-increasing tax bills both on her residence and the property she owns.

Where her business is based, "property taxes are astronomical, it's crazy" she says.

In Broward, the price of homes has gone through the roof with mass migration from other states during the pandemic.

And that's translating to higher assessments and ultimately higher taxes. Residents are getting their TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices which reflect market value, assessed value and proposed taxes which are based on the value of a home.

In Miami-Dade County, property values are soaring too. And that means higher tax bills on the horizon.

According to the county, overall taxable value was $65 billion last year and has risen to $72 billion, a 12 percent increase.

Miami-Dade County is close to approving a 1 percent tax break for homeowners. But Broward is holding the line on taxes.

That's where property tax consultant Steven Housman comes in.

For a contingency or flat fee, Housman represents property owners who want to challenge their assessments before the value adjustment board.

"My phone is ringing off the hook," says Housman.

A challenge begins with comparing the sales of similar homes in your neighborhood the prior year.

When you compare values, "it has to be similar lot size, square footage and number of garages," he says.

Housman says the best-case scenario for getting a reduction is a home like one in Wilton Manors where the homeowner paid $412,000 for the property but then it was assessed at $522,000.

The house is in disrepair and Housman says the "issue is to attack the condition" before the value adjustment board.

Housman says 95 percent of homeowners who fight their assessment on their own will lose.

Most people have no idea how to gather the evidence needed to win their case.

He recommends getting representation at the hearing.

Kaplan will be trying to fight the assessment on her business.

"The continued increase in taxes and insurance is making it impossible for the average person," she says.

The deadline to apply for a hearing on your assessment is Monday, September 19.