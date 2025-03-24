Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park fined after asbestos found in demolished buildings

As demolition continues at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater, the property is facing $108,466 in fines after asbestos was found in demolition debris.

Some residents told CBS News Miami that the demolition is affecting their health.

"We can't breathe that well. I have a really bad sore throat," said Ariana Matienso, one of the few tenants who have refused to leave.

Asbestos found in debris from demolished homes

The issue began several months ago when the property owner told residents they had to vacate because the land was being sold.

Some were offered $14,000 to leave, but others, like Matienso and her mother, Maria Victoria Fajardo, chose to stay.

Fajardo said the demolition is happening near families, including children and elderly residents.

County officials tested 24 samples of debris from four homes that were demolished last year and found asbestos in some of the samples.

Last week, the county notified Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park of the violation and issued fines.

Tenants and attorney demand accountability

Attorney David Winker, who represents the tenants, said the findings validate their concerns.

"Asbestos is a serious, serious problem," Winker said. "And here we go. We're kind of just in the cycle, the cycle is we point out some thing we're told is ridiculous. There's no grounds for it and boom, we come full circle."

The City of Sweetwater confirmed that the demolition at Li'l Abner is continuing with proper permits and inspections. However, remaining tenants said they are frustrated with the ongoing situation.

"We're just asking for more time, more compensation," Matienso said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the PR company for a Li'l Abner. They are aware of our request. However, we are waiting to hear back.