More than 200 Li'l Abner families still living at Sweetwater mobile home park will continue living there – for now

More than 200 Lil' Abner families in limbo despite day-long court hearing on their future

More than 200 families who are still living at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park will continue living at their trailers in Sweetwater – for now.

"They're deferring a decision at this point as a result of some of these legal issues that go to the notices," said David Winker, attorney for the defendants—the homeowners.

At issue is whether eviction notices were given to all of the residents being kicked out.

"If they give us the opportunity to buy the land, we can buy it," Enrique Zelaya told CBS News Miami.

He is among the roughly 210 defendants that C.R.E.I. Holdings, the mobile home park's owner and the plaintiff in this case, is suing to evict.

"They're asking these guys [homeowners] to be evicted today," said attorney David Winker, who represents the homeowners.

And while these families get to stay in their mobile homes, the legal battle is not over.

"We have two parallel cases that are continuing; those cases will be continued to be fought," Winker added.

All five judges presiding over the case questioned the validity of the eviction process for hours on Thursday. Homeowners told CBS News Miami that they want to go to trial.

"The owner [of the land] wants a trial decided by only a judge. We want a jury, a jury trial!" Zelaya said.

The firm that represents the land owner has told CBS News Miami numerous times that they do not comment on pending litigation.