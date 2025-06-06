Power cut again at Li'l Abner mobile home park, residents protest in Sweetwater

Residents of the Li'l Abner mobile home park in Sweetwater staged a protest Friday night after power was cut to the community for the second time since demolition on some of the mobile homes began.

Among those affected was Santos Varela, a terminally ill man with pancreatic cancer.

Speaking in Spanish, he said the outage made his condition worse. "I'm worried because I don't wanna end up in the hospital again. I'm tired of going to the hospital," he said. He added, "What I have, there's no hope. They tell me they can't do anything else for me."

Mom says she struggles to feed her children

Samantha Morales, a resident with four children, told CBS News Miami the power had been out for eight hours.

"It's really hard. I can't open the fridge to make them nothing to eat. Give them nothing to eat. My baby needs milk. I can't," she said.

Morales also expressed concern about safety, saying her children must now navigate heavy machinery and debris left from ongoing demolition.

"My number one concern is their health. I have a son who is asthmatic and has a lot of allergies. He has a lot of illnesses. And due to this, his stuff is flaring more," Morales said.

Residents held signs Friday night calling for the cleanup of debris from demolished homes.

Some, like Morales, fear losing their homes next. "Sometimes we don't know if maybe we won't come back to a home. Maybe they'll knock ours down," she said.

Some residents remain without power.

CBS News Miami reported reaching out to Florida Power & Light on Friday night but had not received a response.