Lexus Corporate Run returns to Fort Lauderdale. Here's when and where roads will close.

The 2025 Lexus Corporate Run returns to Fort Lauderdale this week, with thousands of runners and walkers expected to join South Florida's largest office party.

Last year, nearly 4,300 people from 182 companies took part in the run and this year could be even bigger.

According to organizers, "The purpose of the Corporate Run is to promote running and walking as a means to a fit, healthy lifestyle for people from all walks of corporate life."

This year, the 5K run takes place on Wednesday, April 2. It begins at 6:45 p.m. in Esplanade Park.

Although the event won't kick off until Wednesday, road closures begin Tuesday to accommodate event set up, according to the city.

Lexus Corporate Run in Fort Lauderdale. CBS News Miami

Lexus Corporate Run road closures

Tuesday, April 1 at 9 a.m. through Thursday, April 3 at 4 p.m.

• SW 2nd Street closed from SW 5th Avenue to SW 4th Avenue, near Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Tuesday, April 1 at 11 p.m. through Wednesday, April 2 at 11 p.m.

• SW 2nd Street closed from Avenue of the Arts to SW 5th Avenue, near Broward Center for Performing Arts

• SW 5th Avenue closed from Broward Boulevard to SW 2nd Street (Access to the Arts and Science District Garage permitted from Broward Blvd)

Wednesday, April 2 from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m.

• SW 4th Avenue closed from Broward Boulevard to SW 2nd Street (Deliveries to the Museum of Discovery loading dock permitted)

Wednesday, April 2 from 12 p.m. through 1 p.m.

• SW 2nd Street closed from SW 4th Avenue to S Andrews Avenue (Local traffic only)

Lexus Corporate Run race route closures

Wednesday, April 2 from 6:15 p.m. through 10 p.m.

• 6:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: SW 2nd St (Andrews Ave to SE 3rd Ave)

• 6:15 p.m. – 7:35 p.m.: Andrews Ave (SW 2nd St to NE 14th St)

• 6:15 p.m. – 7:25 p.m.: SW 1st Ave (SE 14th St to SW 13th St)

• 6:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.: SE 14th St (SE 3rd Ave to SE 4th Ave)

• 6:15 p.m. – 7:55 p.m.: SE 3rd Ave (SE 13th St to SE 9th St)

• 6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.: SE 4th Ave (SE 9th St to SE 7th St)

• 6:15 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.: SE 3rd Ave (SE 7th St to SW 2nd St)

• 6:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: SW 2nd St (SW 3rd Ave to S Andrews Ave)