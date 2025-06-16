Watch CBS News
Lauderhill father dies trying to save daughter from drowning off Fort Lauderdale beach, officials say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami.
John MacLauchlan,
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

A Lauderhill father who tried to save his daughters from drowning Sunday night near a Fort Lauderdale hotel has died, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said around 7:20 p.m. they received 911 calls reporting an ocean drowning near the B Ocean Resort on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The call came in about 20 minutes after Ocean Rescue lifeguards had gone off duty, FLFR said, but Ocean Rescue lieutenants heard it as they were wrapping up their day and rushed to the scene.

Antwon Wilson, 33, went into the water after two of his children appeared to be in distress, according to FLFR.

When the Ocean Rescue lifeguards arrived, one of Wilson's daughters was "struggling in the water" and he was trying to help her. Another adult was there trying to help the duo, but became "overwhelmed" and exited the water. 

Both children were ultimately rescued. 

A few minutes later, Wilson was found underwater and brought to shore, where paramedics began lifesaving measures.

Wilson, one of his daughters and the good Samaritan were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Wilson's daughter and the good Samaritan are expected to recover.

FLPD is conducting a death investigation, however, they said at this time it appears to be an accidental drowning.

