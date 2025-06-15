3 people, including father and daughter, hospitalized after near-ocean drowning in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

A father and daughter, along with another adult, were hospitalized after they nearly drowned in the ocean near a Fort Lauderdale hotel on Sunday night, officials said.

Around 7:20 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received 911 calls reporting an ocean drowning near the B Ocean Resort on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The call came in about 20 minutes after Ocean Rescue lifeguards had gone off duty, FLFR said, but Ocean Rescue lieutenants heard the call as they were wrapping up their day and rushed to the scene.

According to FLFR, a juvenile girl was "struggling in the water," and her nearby father was trying to help her. Another adult was there trying to help the duo, but became "overwhelmed" and exited the water. The Ocean Rescue lieutenants were able to rescue the girl and bring her to shore. However, her father was unaccounted for.

A few minutes later, FLFR said they were able to find the father and brought him to shore, where paramedics began lifesaving measures.

The girl, her father and the other adult were taken to Broward Health Medical Center under unknown conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.