Labor Day road trips will cap a blockbuster summer travel season, AAA says

MIAMI - The Labor Day holiday weekend is expected to be a strong finish to what has been a record-breaking, blockbuster summer travel season, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"Americans see the extended Labor Day weekend as an opportunity to say farewell to summer with one final trip," said AAA Vice President for Travel Debbie Haas. "Since many kids are already back in school, regional road trips tend to be the most popular option for families."

The auto club predicts that Labor Day travel will be up 9% compared to last year while the cost to travel will be down 2%. Top Labor Day destinations include Orlando, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Drivers should hit the road in the morning unless they're leaving on Saturday when the best time to travel by car is in the afternoon. Those returning on Sunday and Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic in the afternoon.

Those hitting the road will find a break at the gas pump. Florida gas prices are the lowest for the Labor Day weekend in three years. On Friday, gas prices in the state averaged $3.34 per gallon. In recent years, Labor Day drivers paid $3.68 in 2023 and $3.52 in 2022.

Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"The top 3 reasons for those calls tend to be a flat tire, dead battery or a lockout. So we're certainly encouraging people to make sure their vehicle is road trip ready. We're also urging drivers to make sure they're watching the shoulders of the roads where our workers are gonna be, making sure they give them extra space. So slow down, move over when you're approaching anybody on the roadside," said AAA's Mark Jenkins.

Florida law requires drivers to slow down and move over for first responders, emergency workers and stranded motorists with their hazard lights on. Although that law doesn't go into effect until January, AAA urges drivers to begin following the law now.

