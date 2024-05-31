"La Niña, ocean temperatures" key factors as Hurricane Season begins Saturday

Director of National Hurricane Center shares new tech to help predict, track storms

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center held its annual media day and press briefing Friday, a day before the start of hurricane season.

The forecast calls for an above-average season with 17-25 named storms, and 8-13 hurricanes with 4-7 of those being major hurricanes.

"We already have near-record to record ocean temperatures in the Atlantic and around Florida," said Dr. Michael Brennan, the Director of the National Hurricane Center.

That's one of the two factors that is leading to the active forecast, the other is still developing. "What's different in 2024 is La Niña. That will lead to favorable conditions for development especially in the Gulf and Caribbean," said Brennan.

Another difference is the new experimental cone. Look for that in mid-August. It will focus on hazards over land and display them over the cone. "It's going to show tropical storm and hurricane hazards over land and not just along the coast. These hazards can go across the entire Florida Peninsula," said Brennan.

The National Hurricane Center wants to focus more on communicating hazards which can extend well inland and beyond the boundaries of the forecast cone.

Robert Molleda is the Meteorologist-in-Charge of the weather forecast office for Miami Florida.

"All the hazards we bring down to a local level and add those local specifics that are used by the public and emergency managers," said Molleda.

Looking at new ways to get data from inside the storm and communicate the storm's hazards it's what will be new this year with any potential storm.