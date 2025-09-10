Kendall-Hammocks Rep. Juan Porras mourns mentor, friend Charlie Kirk

Florida Rep. Juan Porras says he is devastated by the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder who launched his political career and stood by his side for more than a decade.

For Porras, who represents District 119 covering Kendall and Hammocks, the loss is personal.

"It's hard for me to talk about this," he said.

Wednesday's shooting in front of college students in Utah took the life of a friend Porras first met on Florida International University's campus 10 years ago. The two bonded when Porras, then a student, started an FIU chapter of Turning Point USA.

Last year, they celebrated together at Mar-a-Lago, where Kirk honored elected officials who once served the group in college.

"He has been someone for me personally that has shaped not just how I view the world and politics but led me to who I am today," Porras said.

"It's devastating to see somebody whose whole message was peace and message people to make sure that we get along and that our politics does not need to divide us through violence and to see him go…" he said.

"...is something that is going to affect me."

Others react to shooting

The shooting rattled Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader who also knew Kirk.

"I've canceled two speaking engagements that I had tomorrow. I don't know enough information to keep them going," Tarrio said. He believes the attack targeted people who share conservative views but said he plans to continue speaking out with added security.

Miami Congressman Carlos Gimenez condemned the violence.

"This is something completely unacceptable," he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also issued a statement.

"The way to resolve political disputes is not through violence," he said.

Kirk's legacy among young conservatives

Porras said the shooting is especially painful for his generation—millennials and Gen Z—whom Kirk worked tirelessly to reach. He believes the violence will not silence their voices.

Porras said Kirk's murder will instead rally young conservatives on campuses across the country to publicly express their political views.