Florida leaders react to Charlie Kirk's shooting at Utah event

Florida elected leaders from both sides of the political aisle expressed horror and offered prayers Wednesday after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Florida solidarity spreads across the state

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who called Kirk "a patriot who loves his country," urged all Americans to join him in praying for Kirk, his family and the students present.

"I am completely heartbroken by the tragic loss of my friend and fellow patriot, Charlie Kirk, in a despicable, targeted act of violence. Ann and I are praying for the Kirk family, his wife, young children, and the entire Turning Point community," Scott wrote on X.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on X: "Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. Casey and I are praying for his family. Charlie was a warrior for liberty, and his murder is a tragedy for our nation."

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said on X: "I am shocked and horrified by the news of Charlie Kirk being shot and I am praying for him and his family."

Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez: "Lourdes and I are shocked by the horrific events at Utah Valley University and are praying for @charliekirk11. Political violence has absolutely no place in America.."

Sen. Ashley Moody reported her office was monitoring the situation closely and offered prayers "for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation."

Across party lines, lawmakers condemn political violence

Even those typically at ideological odds with Kirk voiced dismay.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said on X: "There is no room for political violence of any kind — ever. Our differences can never be addressed through violence. The news out of Utah is terrifying..."