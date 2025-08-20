FIU President Jeanette Núñez prepares for fall semester amid growth, challenges

Just days before the start of the fall semester, Florida International University President Jeanette Núñez, the former lieutenant governor of Florida, invited CBS News Miami to campus for a one-on-one conversation about the school's future and her new role.

"An exciting time"

"So are you ready? For the fall semester I'm sure it's kind of like your first day of school as well?" Rodriguez asked Núñez.

"I should take my traditional first day of school picture, which is what we do with our kids and they roll their eyes at us, but it's an exciting time. There's a lot of buzz; you can feel the energy on campus," Núñez said.

Núñez said the university is preparing to welcome its largest and most distinguished freshman class ever. She reflected on how the school has grown from a small commuter university.

"I think FIU, the beauty of when we came here was the simplicity of the university and how it was really a place where most of the local kids just came to because it was expected. It was an easy thing to do, now it's hard to get into FIU," Núñez said.

Undocumented students and tuition concerns

Núñez acknowledged the difficulties undocumented students now face after losing access to in-state tuition.

"Back when we were looking at it and analyzing it from a prior perspective, it was probably several hundred and we understand it as a challenge and we understand there's going to be some level of difficulty. I understand it as a challenge and we understand there's going to be some level of difficulty for students to continue with their education to graduate, but I understand that there are many people in the community who are eager to help those students," Núñez said.

Protests over ICE agreement

Her arrival on her alma mater's campus was met by protests, which resurfaced after FIU police signed an agreement to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"That issue obviously brought a lot of questions, a lot of protests if you will from some members of the faculty, and so we've had a number of town halls, we've had a number of opportunities to discuss it. The chief of police, he signed on to the agreement and he made it very clear and open to public forms. He feels very strongly that he wants to be in control," Núñez said.

Focus on research and health partnerships

Touring the West Miami-Dade campus, Núñez stopped at two facilities she said make her especially proud. She highlighted the Azzam Lab, which is at the center of FIU's cancer research efforts, and the school's expanding partnership with Baptist Health, aimed at keeping more medical professionals in South Florida after graduation.

"FIU has been such a part of my heart, my family a part of this community, so it really is a proud moment. Did you ever think they'd be calling you, Madam President? Of FIU, no, never in 1 million years," Núñez said.

Growth on campus

The school says demand for housing is up 75 percent, but officials added they are working to keep pace with the increase.