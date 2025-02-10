Chiefs miss shot at "Three-Peat" as Eagles fly

In the end the Kansas City Chiefs just couldn't "Shake It Off."

With Taylor Swift looking on, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined her post game party with Travis Kelce and denied KC the first "Three-Peat" in Super Bowl history. The Eagles took Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans in a convincing fashion, 40-22.

Go Birds

The city of Philadelphia is going wild in preparation for a Super Bowl parade. While in general Philly fans are often criticized around the country for being brash (to put it nicely), there's no questioning their passion and loyalty for their hometown teams. This year's Eagles team, with all of its star players and master roster builder Howie Roseman as general manager, has given them the thrill of a lifetime.

Vic Fangio is a Super Bowl champion

A year ago he was the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Vic Fangio moved on and he engineered a championship season for the Eagles' defense. Remarkably, they did not blitz Patrick Mahomes one time during the Super Bowl and still were able to throttle the high powered Chiefs' offense. Of course, it all starts with the players and particularly those up front that can bring pressure without extra bodies. But make no mistake, Fangio's schemes and experience were a big part of the Eagles' success.

Saquon Barkley proves value to Eagles

When a team wins a championship everybody looks at how that team plays, how it was built and to an extent tries to emulate the process. Over the last number of years running backs have been minimized in the NFL. Saqoun Barkley left the Giants for Philadelphia as a free agent due to the Giants not thinking he, nor his position, was worth the money. The Eagles gave him what was considered a huge contract at $12 million per year. He had perhaps the greatest season a running back has ever had and without him the Eagles may not be the champs.

But think about that salary. Quarterbacks are making five times that amount and the top wide receivers and cornerbacks are at two and a half times more. Perhaps now running backs will be viewed as more valuable by NFL teams.

Then there's the case of the Philadelphia offensive line who blocked for Barkley all season. They are some of the largest human beings you will ever encounter. Teams that try to stretch the game and predicate most of their offense on finesse may now trend towards beefing up in the trenches.