Psychologist testifies convicted cop killer Jason Banegas suffered from lifetime of trauma

Jurors in the penalty phase for the man convicted of killing a Hollywood police officer in 2021 heard from a psychologist on Thursday who said he suffered from a lifetime of trauma.

Jason Banegas was convicted of shooting and killing Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino.

Now, Banegas' defense is trying to convince the jury that he should spend the rest of his life and jail and not be sentenced to death.

"He had physical abuse," Dr. Yenys Castillo said. "He saw a friend die in front of him."

Castillo also said Banegas had been shot at and knew about the sexual and physical abuse of his sister. He also witnessed domestic violence.

Jason Banegas (Source: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Castillo also said Banegas experienced a tough childhood and his father was a drug dealer.

She also said that as an infant, Banegas' mother would drink even though she was breastfeeding.

She, too, had a tough life, according to Castillo.

"She would be hungry for days," Castillo said. "There was no money to eat. She had no mattress."

Mother recounts abusive childhood

His mother, Ingrid Banegas, in taped testimony, described in heartbreaking detail her sad childhood – losing her mother, being sexually trafficked by Jason's father, who was abusive and eventually left the family.

"He would grab me by the neck. Jason was 3 and would cry and run away," she said.

She said her son developed depression and was lured into selling drugs and committing car break‑ins by older criminals. She begged the jury to spare his life.

"What happened was an accident," she said.

Hollywood police chief vows justice

Officer Yandy Chirino (Hollywood PD)

Hollywood Police Chief Jeffrey Devlin said it's been a "long and painful four years" for Chirino's family, friends, department and community.

"Let me be clear, anyone who hurts or kills a Hollywood police officer or any police officer will have the entire weight of our justice system coming down and expect the highest penalties under the law," he said.

Jurors to decide Banegas' fate soon

The defense could wrap up as soon as Thursday. If that does happen, closing arguments could begin on Monday. After that, the case would go to the jury.

Eight out of 12 jurors must vote yes to impose the death penalty.