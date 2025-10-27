Man faces death penalty after pleading guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of Hollywood police officer, authorities say say

A man accused of fatally shooting a Hollywood police officer in 2021 has changed his plea to guilty Monday morning ahead of jury selection for his trial, officials confirmed.

According to the Broward County State Attorney's Office, in a non-negotiated plea, 22-year-old Jason Banegas changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in the shooting death of 28-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino.

Jury selection will now go forward as planned for the death penalty phase in the case, officials said.

What happened to Officer Chirino?

According to the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 17, 2021, officers responded to a call about a "suspicious incident" in the 4000 block of North Hill Drive. The report said neighbors had initially called the department after seeing someone trying to break into vehicles in the area.

Chirino, who responded to the scene, made contact with the suspect, who was later identified as Banegas. At one point, the two got into a scuffle and Banegas, who was armed with a gun, allegedly shot Chirino in the face, police said.

Chirino was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Banegas claimed he was trying to kill himself

According to the arrest affidavit, Banegas, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was out of jail and on probation for burglary and drug charges when the shooting happened. He reportedly told police he felt "disrespected" by Officer Chirino and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino when the gun went off as the two fought.

Banegas was charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

In November 2021, he submitted a written plea of not guilty.