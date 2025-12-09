Defense highlights troubled past as Jason Banegas fights death sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jason Banegas' defense team is doubling down on its argument that his life should be spared.

The 22‑year‑old Banegas is fighting to avoid a death sentence for killing Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino in 2021.

On Tuesday, his defense team brought in several witnesses who said Banegas grew up in poverty, abuse, and neglect, with an absent father. They testified he has battled severe depression and anxiety since his teenage years.

Friend recalls song about pain

A childhood friend, Eduardo Colon, testified about a tape recording of Banegas singing about his struggles. The defense played the song for the jury. The recording was made just before Banegas' deadly encounter with Officer Chirino.

"He was depressed. Trying to get through," Colon said.

Hollywood's police chief, along with other supporters of Chirino's family, has been in court every day. Chirino's family has said they want justice.

Therapist says system failed Banegas

Janika Campos, a juvenile justice therapist who worked with Banegas for over five years, testified that he never received the help and support he needed.

"He had no one growing up. The system failed him before he failed himself," Campos said.

Jury to decide next week

Eight out of 12 jurors must support a death sentence for the maximum penalty to be imposed. Closing arguments are expected Monday, followed by jury deliberations.