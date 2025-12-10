Family pleas clash with prosecutors in Jason Banegas death penalty phase for Hollywood officer's killing

FORT LAUDERDALE – Tears were flowing in a Broward courtroom Wednesday as Jason Banegas' defense team ramped up efforts to avoid execution.

Banegas, who was 18 years old when he murdered Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino in 2021, at times covered his face as witnesses testified about his background.

Mother recounts abusive childhood

His mother, Ingrid Banegas, in taped testimony, described in heartbreaking detail her sad childhood – losing her mother, being sexually trafficked by Jason's father, who was abusive and eventually left the family.

"He would grab me by the neck. Jason was 3 and would cry and run away," she said.

She said her son developed depression and was lured into selling drugs and committing car break‑ins by older criminals. She begged the jury to spare his life.

"What happened was an accident," she said.

Prosecutors argue killing was deliberate

Prosecutors countered that what happened to Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was no accident. They said Banegas was carrying the gun that ultimately ended Chirino's life — a killing they argue deserves the ultimate punishment.

Chirino's fiancée has been in court every day and testified to how devastating the loss has been for everyone who knew the officer.

Family friend criticizes Banegas' mother

Zinnia Zapata, a family friend who cared for Jason Banegas, criticized his mother, calling her a drug addict and prostitute. Tearfully, through a translator, she said she wished more could have been done to save Banegas.

"He is a boy who deserves another chance," Zapata said.

Next steps in trial

Defense testimony resumes Thursday. Closings are set for Monday, followed by jury deliberations on the sentence. Eight out of 12 jurors must vote yes to impose the death penalty.