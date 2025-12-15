Jurors may soon decide punishment for Jason Banegas, convicted of killing Hollywood police officer

Closing arguments are getting underway in the penalty phase for a man who admitted to killing a Hollywood police officer in 2021.

After closing arguments conclude, jury deliberations could begin soon after to decide whether Jason Banegas will spend the rest of his life in jail or be sentenced to death.

Banegas, 22, was convicted of killing Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino. The officer was responding to reports of someone trying to break into cars at the time.

Jason Banegas (Source: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors said Chirino spotted Banegas armed with a gun. There was then a struggle, and Banegas shot Chirino in the face twice.

Banegas pleaded guilty to killing Chirino, and after four days of witness testimony, the defense rested last week in Banegas' death penalty trial.

The final witness was the sister of Banegas. She testified of the rough home life for both of them.

She also testified that both she and her brother would witness domestic violence between their parents. She also said her mother would trade sex for money, sometimes leaving them home alone for days at a time with no food.

Hollywood police chief vows justice

Fallen Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino (CBS4)

Hollywood Police Chief Jeffrey Devlin said it's been a "long and painful four years" for Chirino's family, friends, department and community.

"Let me be clear, anyone who hurts or kills a Hollywood police officer or any police officer will have the entire weight of our justice system coming down and expect the highest penalties under the law," he said.

Will Jason Banegas spend life in jail or be sentenced to death?

Once closing arguments wrap up, the case will then go to the jury. Eight out of 12 jurors must vote yes to impose the death penalty.