Watch CBS News
Sports

Jake Burger dents Atlanta Braves' playoff chances, help Miami Marlins to 4-3 win

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Jake Burger singled and doubled, helping the Miami Marlins dent the Atlanta Braves' playoff chances with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Braves Marlins Baseball
Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers (28) hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Miami. Marta Lavandier / AP

The Braves (83-71) entered Friday two games back for the last NL wild-card spot.

Kyle Stowers also singled and doubled for Miami (57-97), on track for its worst record since going 57-105 in 2019.

Valente Bellozo (3-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and Anthony Bender, Lake Bachar, Declan Cronin and Jesus Tinoco combined for two-hit relief. Tinoco got three straight outs for his second save.

Charlie Morton (8-9) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings and threw a run-scoring wild pitch. He is 0-2 in his last three starts.

Ozzie Albies, a switch-hitter batting right-handed only, was 0 for 4 in his return from a fractured left wrist that had sidelined him since July 21.

Burger hit a run-scoring ground-rule double in a three-run first that included Stowers' RBI single and Jonah Bride's sacrifice fly.

Ramon Laureano and Orlando Arcia homered off Bellozo, with Laureano's 404-foot drive to center cutting Atlanta's deficit to 4-3 in the sixth. Former Marlin Jorge Soler had a sacrifice fly in the third.

Burger was voted the Marlins' most valuable player for the 2024 season by South Florida's chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Right-hander Declan Cronin was voted top rookie.

Trainer's room

Braves: INF Cavan Biggio was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in the corresponding move as Albies was activated.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (Tommy John) is playing light catch. ... RHP Eury Pérez (Tommy John surgery) began light throwing at 45 feet.

Up next

LHP Max Fried (9-10, 3.49) will start the second game of the series for the Braves on Saturday against Marlins RHP Adam Oller (1-4, 5.40).

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.