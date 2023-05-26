Conversation with Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the stars of 'About My Father'

MIAMI - Sebastian Maniscalco is arguably one of the hottest comedians working today, with sold-out arena shows and Netflix comedy specials.

The Italian American funny man keeps his hilarious observations on the forefront while always making fun of himself, as he did on his own Instagram lately.

"I woke up this morning and hello, I have a ruptured bicep. See this hole? So no pop, no nothing. I Just woke up with it. Is this what 50 looks like?' Maniscalco said on his Instagram page.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked him about it.

"Yeah, so I'm falling apart as we speak. I have 2 ruptured biceps, and I have a sciatic pain running down my right leg trght now. So, I don't know if this is 50 or I'm passing away,' he said.

Maniscalco's doing just fine.

This week he stars in "About My Father" a comedy he co -wrote, based on his father Salvo whose an Italian immigrant hairdresser, played by Robert De Niro , and he's about to meet Sebastian's wealthy, waspy fiancé's parents for the first time.

Maniscalco said it was quite the moment when De Niro said yes to the role.

"It's so surreal for me because this is the guy that I had on my wall posters growing up , films like "Casino", "Goodfellas", he explained.

"And now my father and him are hanging out in Oklahoma of all places and they're talking to one another about the script, and then my father's giving him his Italian slang. I'm still pinching myself that this is even happening," he said.

"The immigrant story. There's a lot of love and laughter in the immigrant story. What was your house like growing up?', Petrillo asked.

"Yeah, I mean my father came to United States when he was 15 years old, and I didn't know the language. He learned the language, started a business and bought a home family the whole thing," Maniscalco said.

"He wasn't the type of father that was there when I was growing up, when I was age 3,4,5, 6 years old, he was working. I'm not one of these kids that says my father wasn't there. He was working and I respect that."

And when it came to working with the Oscar-winning De Niro, everyday he says at first it was nerve wracking, even though he had once before.

"It's not like he's a man of many words, he said.

"It's not like we yelled cut and I'm like where we going to dinner tonight!"

It was, "I went to my chair, and he went to his chair. So, he was definitely intimidating, but over time he definitely felt like a father figure to me."

"About My Father" is in theaters now.