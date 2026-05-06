Influencer Clavicular facing charges in apparent Florida Everglades alligator shooting, court documents show

Controversial influencer Clavicular is facing charges for his alleged role in the apparent shooting of an alligator in the Florida Everglades back in March, according to court documents.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, "did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a paved public road, highway or street, or over occupied premises" at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area Boat Ramp Dock, a violation of Florida state law, according to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The charges were filed on April 29.

According to court documents, Peters is facing a charge of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property.

The incident allegedly took place on March 26.

Also charged in the incident are Andrew Morales, known as "The Cuban Tarzan" on social media, and Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said back in March that it was aware of a video that appeared to show the men on an airboat in the Florida Everglades shooting the alligator.

"FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available," the FWC said at the time.

Peters, 20, has gained notoriety online as the face of a trend called "looksmaxxing," where people try to maximize attractiveness in extreme ways. He has openly talked about using methamphetamines to curb his appetite in order to help him maintain a lean physique.

Peters was also arrested on a battery charge from an incident that took place in February in Osceola County, just south of Orlando.